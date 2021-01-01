WHO grants Emergency Validation to Pfizer covid vaccine….

Geneva: The World Health Organization (WHO) has approved the emergency use of Covid vaccine, made by Pfizer-BioNtech. Pfizer is the first vaccine to be validated by the organization. WHO spokeswoman Mariangela Simao said efforts should be made to make the global vaccine available in sufficient quantities worldwide.

Pfizer vaccine was immediately approved by the organization after a detailed review of the safety, efficacy, and quality of covid vaccine. Pfizer-BioNtech has met the criteria set by the organization to validate the vaccine. With the ratification of the WHO, various countries may soon approve the vaccine. Earlier, Britain had approved the Pfizer vaccine.