’30 years of convention’; India and Pakistan exchange nuclear information

India and Pakistan exchange nuclear information. The two countries exchanged lists of nuclear power plants. But the list was transferred as part of the 30-year-old convention. This is part of a bilateral arrangement to ban the two countries from nuclear attacks. The Union External Affairs Ministry said the two countries handed over the list of nuclear power stations yesterday.

The ministry said that the list was transferred simultaneously through diplomatic channels in New Delhi and Islamabad. The list was transferred on the Kashmir issue and cross-border terrorism, with diplomatic relations between the two countries in a bad state. The agreement on the transfer of nuclear information was signed in 1988. The agreement came into force on January 27, 1991. The agreement would force the two countries to exchange nuclear information on the first day of each year.