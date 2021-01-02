Again, gold smuggling; 85 lakh gold seized from airport

Gold hunting again at Kannur airport. 85 lakhs of gold was seized from two foreigners. Customs seized 1714 grams of gold from Shabir and Aashiq hailing from Kozhikode. The gold was seized by the anus.

Srikantapuram resident Shabir arrived here by Air India Express flight from Dubai. The customs found 1038 grams of gold worth Rs 53 lakh. Ashiq, a native of Nadapuram, who was in Kannur on an Indigo flight, seized 676 grams of gold worth over Rs 32 lakh. They were picked up by a team led by Joint Commissioner of Customs S Kishore.