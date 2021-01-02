Cancer on the rise among Malayalees: The main villain is chicken; Shocking study report….

Cancer is on the rise among Malayalees. As the number of elderly people in Kerala are increasing, cancer is naturally higher among them. It can be caused by tobacco, pan, air pollution, pesticide use, radiation problems and even our lifestyle changes.

Hormone-laden meat, pesticide-laden fruits and vegetables, and uncontrolled use of birth control pills are all known to increase the risk of cancer. Although there are no proper studies on this among us, breast cancer is now more prevalent in Kerala than cervical cancer. More research needs to be done to see if cancer is on the rise among those who are on menopause and those who have more menstrual problems. However, breast cancer is more common in people over 40. Today it is approaching 25 years