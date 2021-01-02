Chief Minister announces the date of beginning of Covid-19 vaccination

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath revealed that the COVID-19 vaccine will be available in the state close to Hindu festival ‘Makar Sankranti’. ‘Makar Sankranti’ will be celebrated on January 14. Yogi Adityanath also said that the ‘dry run’ of Covid-19 vaccine will be conducted on January 5.

“Dry run of COVID-19 vaccination is underway. On 5th January, dry run will be conducted across the state. I am confident that we will be able to bring vaccine around ‘Makar Sankranti’ and successfully defeat coronavirus,” Yogi Adityanath said.

”We initiated the campaign against COVID-19 in March 2020 under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and at the beginning of this year we could say firmly that the dry run of the vaccine will be held on January 5 across the state and the vaccine will be available near around Makar Sankranti”, added the Chief Minister.

Earlier, an expert committee formed by the union government has has approved the Covid-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University for emergency use.