COVID-19 live updates: Covid cases rises to 5000 range today….

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed for 5328 people in the state today. Outbreaks were reported in Ernakulam 743, Kozhikode 596, Malappuram 580, Kottayam 540, Pathanamthitta 452, Thrissur 414, Kollam 384, Alappuzha 382, ??Thiruvananthapuram 290, Palakkad 240, Idukki 223, Wayanad 204, Kannur 197 and Kasaragod 83 districts.

No one from the UK has confirmed for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. Covid-19 has so far been confirmed by 37 people who recently came from the UK. Their samples have been sent to NIV Pune for further testing. Of these, 11 came as a result. No genetically modified virus was found in it.

During the last 24 hours, 54,098 samples were tested. The test positivity rate is 9.85%. A total of 80,18,822 samples have so far been sent for testing, including LAMP and antigen testing.