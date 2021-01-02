Covid-19 Updates: 1963 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE

The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated the Covid-19 situation in the country. 1963 new coronavirus cases along with 2081 recoveries and 3 new deaths were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours.

Thus the overall infection tally has reached at 211,641. The total recoveries mounted to 188,100. The death toll has reached at 674. At present there are 22867 active cases in the country.

Also Read: UAE announced official list of public- and private-sector holidays

The Ministry has conducted 152,588 additional Covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours. Thus the total number of tests done till date has reached at 21 million.

MoHAP announced that the Chinese Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine was now available at all medical centres in the UAE. Those aged 18 years and older can take the jab. The vaccine is especially important for the elderly and those with chronic diseases. The jab is offered in two doses: The first is given after some medical tests and assessments; and the second is given 21 to 28 days later.