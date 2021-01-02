Covid vaccine is free for the entire country; Union Health Minister with announcement

Union Health Minister Harsha Vardhan says covid vaccine will be free of cost in the country. The Union Health Minister said final approval for the use of emergency vaccine would be given within two days. He also made it clear that there was no need for any misunderstanding about the covid vaccine used in the country.

Everything about the vaccine was examined in detail. The minister’s explanation was that the dry run was being conducted in all the states before the vaccine was distributed.

No rumors should be spread about the safety of the vaccine. Everything has been thoroughly examined. Rumors of this kind were also spread when the polio vaccine was first given. But later everyone became aware of its safety, the minister said. He said that all preparations for the vaccine distribution were complete, assessing the dry run.