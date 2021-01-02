Indian cricketer MS Dhoni to Export Vegetables “globally”…

UAE; Former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni incised his cricketing retrieval from vacation post the 2019 ICC World Cup with the Indian Premier League (IPL) in UAE. Nowadays, the famous cricketer is ready to dispatch vegetables from his farmhouse in Ranchi to Dubai, having changed the cricketing hat with that of a farmer. Dhoni has been spending on various projects other than cricket for the past years. After retiring from his career as a cricketer on August 15 last year, the 39-year-old is positioning most of his time and effort into actions like farming.

As per a report, the shipment of vegetables that is to be dispatched from Dhoni’s farmhouse to Dubai is in the last phases. The Agriculture Department of Jharkhand has abode the duty of sending the outcome to UAE from Ranchi. The agency to market the vegetables in the UAE has also been recognized. All season Farm Fresh agency has been chosen for the assignment. The agency will be shipping vegetables to the Gulf Countries.

The brand Dhoni doesn’t require any forewords. Throughout his profession, Dhoni has been one of the greatest brands in the country, bringing big bucks for acceptance and promotion movements. The vegetables from his farmhouse are now anticipated to profit from the brand. Dhoni’s farmhouse is situated at Ring Road in Sembo village in Ranchi. The vegetables that are being cultivated are Strawberries, cabbage, tomatoes, broccoli, peas, hock, and papaya. The ground on which the vegetables are produced is extended around 10 acres. The whole farmhouse has a space of about 43 acres. In particular, in Ranchi itself, the cabbage, tomatoes, and peas that are produced in Dhoni’s farmhouse are in huge need.