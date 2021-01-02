Pakistan violates ceasefire in Rajouri

The Pakistan Army has once again violated ceasefire agreement on Saturday. The Pakistan Army resorted to heavy firing and mortar shelling at forward posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir”s Rajouri district. The Indian Army had retaliated befittingly.

“At about 1645 hours today, the Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along the LoC in Nowshera sector in district Rajouri,” a defence spokesman said. On Friday, JCO Naib Subedar Ravinder died after being injured in shelling by Pakistan in Nowshera sector.

As per the data revealed by the defence authorities, the Pakistan Army had violated ceasefire agreement around 5100 times in 2020. This was the highest in the 18 years with an average of 14 cases daily. Thirty-six people were killed in these violations and over 130 injured.