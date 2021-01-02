The world’s most noted politician during the Covid era is Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi: Survey

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi became the most notable politician in the world during the Covid era in a survey conducted by the American Research Organization. 75% are supporters of Modi. Only 20 percent of people disagree. The BJP also got popular support along with Modi.55 percent voted for Modi, says the report.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson received negative votes. The number of supporters was much lower than those who voted against Boris. The report also points out that US President Donald Trump is ranked ninth.

The survey was conducted involving leaders from 13 countries. The leaders from Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, Spain, the UK and the UN were considered.