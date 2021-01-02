‘Vaccine is free in Kerala even if the center give cash or not’: Health Minister

Health Minister K K Shailaja said that covid vaccine in Kerala would be free for all. If the central government gives the vaccine free of cost to the state, it would be better. The Minister said that even if the money was paid, the vaccine would be free in Kerala. The state is entitled to more share of vaccines. The Minister said she expected the Central Government to give it.

The vaccine will be delivered the next day when it reaches the state. The priority list of vaccine administers is ready. The minister said the vaccine would be distributed as per the ICMR guideline. Health workers should be vaccinated first. Later, people over 60 years of age and those with related diseases. The Minister said that the dry run meant training of the things to be done once the vaccine was reached.

It includes how to move from one place to another, the quantity to be given, how to store, and the choice of people. etc. That is what is going to happen in the state tomorrow, the Minister said. I’m concerned about The Covid’s severe virus. But there is no need to be afraid. The government has made all the preparations. The government would treat all those affected free of cost, said Shailaja.