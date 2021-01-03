11 injured as bus falls into gorge

11 persons were injured as the bus they were travelling skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge near Pul area in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The bus travelling from Bhaderwah to Jammu met with an accident near Ganpat bridge as the drive lost control of the vehicle due to slippery condition of road and rolled down and fell into a deep gorge. The injured were shifted to GMC Doda for treatment.

“They were lucky to survive the accident as the bus got stuck 50 feet ahead of the fast-flowing Chenab river,” said a police official.