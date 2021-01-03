Are you craving tandoori chicken for the meal? Know about the average calories and nutrition facts of tandoori chicken

Tandoori chicken is a chicken dish prepared by roasting chicken marinated in yogurt and spices in a tandoor, a cylindrical clay oven. The dish originated from the Indian subcontinent and is popular in many other parts of the world.

Tandoori Chicken gets its name from the deep cylindrical clay oven, known as a tandoor, in which it is cooked. Pieces of chicken are pierced on long metal skewers and placed inside the tandoor to cook at around 480?/900?. The result is deliciously spiced, smokey roasted chicken which is succulent and has a slightly crispy exterior.

Chicken is rich in selenium that helps in burning calories faster. Selenium improves the metabolic rate of the body. You can make Tandoori Chicken a part of your regular diet but of course in moderation. If you want to include chicken in your daily diet as a protein source then surely Tandoori Chicken is the best tasty choice. A Tandoori Chicken contains about 230 Calories per serving. It also contains about 117 calories that come from fat.