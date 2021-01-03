BJP leader and associate hacked to death by an unknown group

Bhubaneswar: An unidentified group hacked a BJP leader and his associate to death in Odisha. The incident took place at Salipur in Cuttack district. BJP leader Kulmani Baral and his friend Dibyasingh Baral were killed. The two were attacked on their way home from town in a two-wheeler.

The assailants reached the car and knocked them down. The two of them were immediately taken to the Mahanga Hospital, Baral was declared dead by doctors at the facility. His associate has been shifted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack and is in critical condition. Though the exact reason is not known, BJP Cuttack district unit president Prakash Behera alleged that BJD leaders were behind the attack.

