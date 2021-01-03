Tomato soup is a soup made with tomatoes as the primary ingredient. It may be served hot or cold in a bowl, and may be made in a variety of ways. It may be smooth in texture, and there are also recipes that include chunks of tomato, cream, chicken or vegetable stock, vermicelli, chunks of other vegetables and meatballs.

Tomato soup is an excellent source of vitamin A and C. Vitamin A is required for tissue development. It activates the genes of the newborn cells, helping it grow to a mature tissue. A bowl of tomato soup provides 16% of the daily-recommended value of vitamin A. Vitamin C is required to maintain healthy tendons and ligaments.

Tomato soup is one of the top comfort foods in Poland and the United States. It can be made fresh by blanching tomatoes, removing the skins, then blending them into a puree. There are 290 calories in a 1 bowl serving of Boudin Rustic Tomato Soup.