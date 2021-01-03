“If someone is Hindu, he will be patriotic”; RSS chief

New Delhi: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has said that if a person is a Hindu, he will be patriotic and that will be his basic character. The RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s statement was based on Mahatma Gandhi’s remark that patriotism originates from his duty. ‘Making of a Hindu’ by JK Bajaj and MD Sreenivas; Mohan Bhagwat was speaking at the launch of the book ‘Background of Gandhiji’s Hind Swaraj’.

‘There is no need for speculation that the gang is trying to kidnap Gandhiji. No one can rob great personalities like him ‘, said Mohan Bhagwat. “Gandhiji had said that his patriotism originates from his dharma,” Mr. Bhagwat said asserting that dharma does not merely mean religion, it is wider than religion. “If someone is Hindu, he has to be patriotic, that will be his or her basic character and nature. At times you may have to awaken his or her patriotism but he (Hindu) can never be anti-India. But we have to be conscious of the fact that if one loves his country it doesn’t mean land only, it means its people, rivers, culture, traditions, and everything,” he added.

Also read: “DC car scam”; Dilip Chhabria’s son & sister becomes accused after their father’s arrest !!!