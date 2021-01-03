DH Latest NewsDelhiUttar PradeshLatest News

Massive fire erupts in warehouse

Jan 3, 2021, 03:58 pm IST

A fire broke out in a warehouse. The fire broke out in the warehouse of DLF Mall in Sector 18 in Noida on Sunday. The fire broke out at 1 pm. The fire has been doused by the fire brigade. No one was injured in the incident.

The cause of the fire has not yet ascertained.  The total damage to property caused by fire has also not yet ascertained.

“The fire broke out in the warehouse of DLF Mall of India which was soon doused by the Fire Department. Nobody was injured in the incident,” said a police officer.

 

