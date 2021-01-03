Police arrests ‘most wanted’ Maoist leader

Police has arrested a Maoist leader included in the ‘most wanted’ list. Somlu Kashyap, a Maoist leader wanted by police for attacks on security forces and killings was arrested from a forest near Kokodipara village in Bijapur in Chhattisgarh on Sunday. A joint team of Chhattisgarh Armed Force and Chattisgarh police arrested him during a search operation.

Kashyap was head of Dandakaranya Adivasi Kisan Mazdoor Sangthan, a frontal wing of the Maoists. He was involved in six incidents, including killing of two security personnel near Cherli village in 2017 and the murder of an assistant constable in 2018. He was also involved in killings of civilians in Bijapur.