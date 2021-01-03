Union Minister Sadananda Gowda collapses

Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers and former Karnataka chief minister DV Sadananda Gowda was admitted in a hospital on Sunday. He was admitted in a hospital in Bengaluru as he collapsed near a hotel in Chitradurga. Sadananda Gowda collapsed while he was getting into a car.

He reached the hotel to attend a BJP programme. As per doctors, Sadananda Gowda collapsed due to low blood pressure and sugar levels. Hospital authorities said that the minister had recovered and spoke to his family members and party leaders following the incident.

