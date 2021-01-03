Weather Forecast in Delhi: The national capital received scattered rainfall today morning

Today, Delhi and areas of the National Capital Region experienced dispersed rainfall early morning.

IMD tweeted, “Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over some parts of South-Delhi (Ayanagar, Deramandi, Tughlakabad), Gohana, Ganaur, Panipat, Sohna, Manesar, Faridabad, Ballabgarh, Nuh (Haryana), Nagaur, Laxmangarh, Rajgarh, Alwar, Dausa, Mehndipur (Rajasthan), Khataoli, Dadri, Noida, Chapraula, Ghaziabad and Aligarh… during the next 2 hours.”

IMD said on Friday, “Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are prevailing over many parts of plains of northwest India and adjoining central India. These are likely to continue over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan during next 24 hours and abate thereafter.”