Alia Bhatt celebrates New Year Eve in the woods; Alia shares pictures

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and Ranveer Singh celebrated Christmas and New Year in Ranthambore, Rajasthan. Ranbir was accompanied by his mother Neetu Kapoor, sister Ridhima Kapoor, husband Bharat Sahni, and their daughter Samara. On Saturday, everyone flew back to Mumbai. Alia and others have posted pictures of beautiful holidays on Instagram.

The latest video posted by Alia during a jungle safari in Ranthambore was posted by Alia on New Year’s Day. Ranveer also posted a beautiful scene from Ranthambore. Ranthambore in Rajasthan is home to the Tiger National Park. This national park is located in the Sawai Madhopur district and was established in the year 1980. This place was formerly the hunting ground of the kings of Rajasthan. Tourists can travel into the forest in jeeps and other vehicles. Another attraction of the place is over two-thousand-year-old fort built during the Rajput period inside the forest. The fort was inscribed on the World Heritage List in 2013.

