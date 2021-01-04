‘I have a role in making Shreya Ghoshal sing in Malayalam so easily’; singer opens up….

Shreya Ghoshal is a singer who does not know how to speak or write Malayalam. But if it is told that she is not a Malayalee and does not know Malayalam, it is difficult for those who do not know to believe it. Singer and music director M. Jayachandran is the reason behind Shreya Ghoshal singing Malayalam songs easily.

Jayachandran himself made this clear in a recent interview to a magazine. Jayachandran says that he is able to find new singers, teach them and rejoice in their achievements. He says he felt he was a good teacher.

In the same interview, Jayachandran talks about how his mother asked many people for a chance to sing.