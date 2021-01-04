Anil Panachuran’s body will be autopsied. Know more!!!

The body of the late poet Anil Panachuran will be autopsied. The family agreed after the private hospital authorities in Trivandrum had asked for an autopsy. Poet and lyricist Anil Panachuran passed away last night.

After the post mortem at the medical college, the time of the funeral will be decided. The police will take further action after arriving from Kayamkulam. Anil had left his house on Sunday morning to go to the Chettikulangara temple and was collapsing on the way.

Covid was confirmed by a check-up at Mavelikkara VSM Hospital and then to Karunagappally Valyat Hospital. He was rushed to Thiruvananthapuram’s Kims Hospital for treatment but was announced dead.