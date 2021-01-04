Another virus more deadly than COVID-19 is coming; Experts say it is more destructive than Ebola

New Delhi: The world was gripped by the COVID-19 epidemic. In the midst of the relief of being able to quickly find vaccines and get rid of the plague, another worrying piece of news arrives. Experts warn that another deadly virus could spread around the world. The new virus is expected to spread as fast as Covid and be more deadly than the Ebola virus. The scientist who discovered the Ebola virus has warned about this virus called Disease X. The Ebola virus was discovered in 1976 by Professor Jean-Jacques Muyembe Tamfum.

Jean-Jacques warns that the new virus originated in the tropical jungles of Africa. He estimates that this will spread faster than Covid and lead to a catastrophe. In addition, Jean-Jacques warns that there is an increased risk of further epidemics from animals and birds to humans. A new case has been reported in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The symptom was fever with bleeding. The Ebola test was included but the result was negative. Doctors suspect that he is the first patient to be diagnosed with the disease. Scientists believe the new disease could lead to catastrophic disease. Scientists say the new virus could be transmitted to humans from animals or birds.

Also read: Revenge for dismissal; Mercedes Employee smashed 69 Benz, loss of Rs 44 crore!