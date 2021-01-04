Bird flu confirmed in Kerala; Department of Health with vigilance order….

Thiruvananthapuram: Bird flu has been confirmed in Kerala. Minister K Raju said that the H-5 N-8 virus has been confirmed in Alappuzha and Kottayam. Flocks of ducks died in these areas. Following this, samples were sent to the Bhopal lab for testing. The disease was confirmed in five of the eight samples.

However, experts say that the virus has not yet been transmitted to humans, although it may be transmitted to humans through mutations. Following the confirmation of bird flu, further action will be taken as per the central directive. Precautions have been taken to prevent it from spreading to other parts. In Alappuzha and Kottayam districts where the disease has been confirmed, vigilance instructions have been issued under the leadership of the collectors. Bird flu was confirmed in Kozhikode and Malappuram last year.