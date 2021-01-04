Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut shares a picture of her massive shoe collection. Take a look

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut shares a picture of her shoe collection. Kangana Ranaut shared a picture of herself cleaning the house before the New Year on social media. The film also features items including the star’s clothes and bag. Yet the eyes of fans and fashionistas are on the collection of shoes. Kangana sits on the floor and wipes her shoes. Kangana Ranaut said that she has been cleaning the house since she got home. Kangana Ranaut says she will complete all the clean-ups and enter 2021 like a queen.

Kangana Ranaut’s collection includes a wide variety of shoes. Fans gave a lot of interesting comments to the picture. While some wonder if it’s like going to a shoe store, some are skeptical of how much it would have cost. But there are comments that this should come as no surprise and that Bollywood stars should not be surprised if they do not have so many shoes and other accessories.