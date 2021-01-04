COVID-19 live updates: Covid cases falls to 3000 range today….

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed for 3021 people in Kerala today. Outbreaks were reported in Kozhikode 481, Malappuram 406, Ernakulam 382, ??Thrissur 281, Kottayam 263, Alappuzha 230, Thiruvananthapuram 222, Kollam 183, Palakkad 135, Kannur 133, Pathanamthitta 110, Idukki 89, Wayanad 79 and Kasaragod 27 districts today.

Covid-19 was confirmed in the last 24 hours for 2 people from the UK. With this, Covid-19 has so far been confirmed by 39 people who recently came from the UK. Their samples have been sent to NIV Pune for further testing. No genetically modified virus was found in it.

During the last 24 hours, 33,508 samples were tested. The test positivity rate is 9.02%. A total of 80,99,621 samples have been sent for testing so far, including LAMP and antigen testing.