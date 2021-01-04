Covid test results of people from Britain to Kerala revealed

The results of the covid test samples of those who came from Britain to Kerala came out. Health Minister K K Shailaja said no genetically modified covid variant was found in anyone from Britain who had come to Kerala. Covid confirmed 37 people from Britain. The test result of 11 among them is revealed.

Kerala said that it was the most severe state in the country and hence priority should be given to vaccination. The Health Minister said the Union Health Ministry had been informed about the same and hoped the state would get the required vaccine.