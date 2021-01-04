Customs sent a notice to the Speaker’s Assistant Private Secretary

Kochi: Speaker Customs sent a notice to speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan’s assistant private secretary, Ayyappan. He has been asked to appear for questioning at his office in Kochi tomorrow at 11 am. The Speaker would be questioned in connection with the dollar smuggling case. Swapna Suresh and Sarith, the accused in the gold smuggling case, were handed over a bag containing dollars to be sent abroad at a flat in Thiruvananthapuram.

They told the court and customs that the speaker had instructed them to hand over the bag to the Consulate General’s Office and that the bag had been delivered to the Consulate accordingly. Customs on Monday questioned two drivers at the consulate as part of their statement. Their interrogation is still in progress. This was followed by a decisive move by Customs.

