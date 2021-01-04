Massive protests over temple demolition, arrests continue….

Peshawar: Arrests continue in Pakistan over temple demolition. So far, more than 100 people have been arrested in connection with the incident. Cases have been registered against more than 350 people. Those arrested were produced in anti-terrorism court. The court remanded them for three days.

A group of people stormed a temple in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Wednesday. The attack was carried out by leaders and activists of the Jamiat Ulema-e- hind, an opposition group that opposed the renovation of the temple. The renovation of the decades-old temple began with the permission of the court. India had strongly objected to the incident through the Pakistani embassy.