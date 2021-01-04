Do you ever wonder about what to eat with chole? Know about the average calories and nutrition facts of chole kulche

Chole Kulche is a popular street food dish served in North India and is a type of white pea curry that is commonly served with Kulche, giving its name. This recipe uses a range of spices to give a distinct taste and is complemented with a lemon slice when served.

Kulcha is made from maida flour, water, a pinch of salt and a leavening agent (yeast or old kulcha dough), mixed together by hand to make a very tight dough. This dough is covered with a wet cloth and left to stand for an hour or so in a warm place. The result is a slight leavening of the flour but not much. The flour is pummeled again by hand and then rolled out using a rolling pin into a flat, round shape. It is baked in an earthen clay oven until done.

To start, this recipe features a healthy and delicious chickpea. Chickpeas are naturally low in fat, high in dietary fiber, and rich in vitamins and minerals. Eating chickpeas regularly can help manage weight, boost intestinal health, and reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes. One butter Kulcha gives 112 calories. Out of which carbohydrates comprise 51 calories, proteins account for 8 calories and the remaining calories come from fat which is 52 calories. One Kulcha provides about 6 percent of the total daily calorie requirement of a standard adult diet of 2,000 calories.