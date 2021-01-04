Farmers Protest LIVE Update: Ghazipur and Chilla borders continue to remain partially blocked today

Because of the ongoing farmers’ protest, the Delhi Traffic Police on Monday said that Chilla and Ghazipur borders will remain shut and advised commuters to take alternate routes.

The Delhi Traffic Police tweeted, “Traffic Alert: The Chilla and Ghazipur Borders are closed for traffic coming from Noida and Ghaziabad to Delhi because of farmer protests. Please take an alternate route for coming to Delhi via Anand Vihar, DND, Bhopra and Loni Borders.” The official also tweeted, “Please take an alternate route via Lampur Safiabad, Palla & Singhu school toll tax borders. Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba & GTK road. Please avoid Outer Ring Road, GTK Road & NH-44.” “The Chilla and Ghazipur borders are closed for traffic coming from Noida & Ghaziabad to Delhi because of farmer protests. Please take an alternate route for coming to Delhi via Anand Vihar, DND, Bhopra & Loni Borders.”

Another tweet reads, “Jhatikara Border is open only for LMV (Cars/Light Motor Vehicles), two-wheelers and pedestrian movement.”