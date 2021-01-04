FAU-G will be launched on January 26. Know more!!!

FAUG (Fearless and United) is a battle royal Indian-made game which many people are awaited for the game FAUG is based on Indian Army players where we can play the battle royal game on it. The game will be releasing on 26th January (Republic Day) in India which was officially announced by the nCore Games. Many people were been waiting for this game for a long time the announcement was made on 3rd January.

FAU-G mobile game has made its first appearance on the Google Play Store. The game is still far from being launched in India but the pre-registrations are now open. FAUG first episode is going to be supported by the Galwan Valley incident, the sport is getting to educate players about the crucial incidents of our country. the sport will mirror the particular incident to point out the scenarios faced by the Indian soldiers. Moreover, 20 percent of the revenue earned by the sport is going to be donated to BharatKeVeer trust.

The game FAUG must have high graphics for making the players more interested to play the game. Many people are expecting the developer to get the best battle royal game from them as it will be Indian Made battle royal game.