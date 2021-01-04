“Not stopped the car”; Student shot dead by outraged police officer.

Pakistan ; Islamabad and Rawalpindi are in a condition of fright , after a 22-year-old student was killed by policemen, who extended heavy fire on his car for not stopping on their demand.Usama Nadeem Satti, who was going home after dropping his cousin at the National University of Science & Technology (NUST) in Sector H-11 Islamabad, was blocked by at five personnel of the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS). He did not halted the car, directing to the ATS officer piercing the car with shots.

“At least seven bullets hit him in different parts of the body including the head and chest,” a representative of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) said.The venture flared outrage among the family members of Satti, who intercepted the main highway with his body in objection.All five police officials, who fired the car with at least 22 bullets have been apprehended , after a First Investigation Report (FIR) was recorded under Sections 302/34, 14B, 149 of the Penal Code.

As per initial probe by the police officers, the integrity of the dead student has been proved, while it was remarked that the police officials were at blame as they did not chose for other methods to block the car.Regardless, the police officers had their own rendition of the incident.”The police received an emergency call from a resident of Shams Colony. The caller told the police that about four armed robbers entered his house, held the family members at gunpoint, stole valuables and ran away on a white car. In the meanwhile, a white Suzuki car seemed from the same side and the ATS signalled to stop it, but the driver did not stop and favored to run away,” police said in their early statement.

The post-mortem report disclosed that the police officers shot 22 bullets at the car from the backside rather than targeting at its tyres.”The law will take its course and all involved would be proceeded against,” a police spokesman quoted .On the other hand, the student’s father said that his son was fired numerous times by the police.”My son was shot multiple times. The anti-terror squad openly committed terrorism by aiming at the windscreen instead of the tires,I demand that the personnel involved be charged with terrorism,” he said.

National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Interior Chairman, Raja Khurram Nawaz, summoned an emergency session of the committee on Monday. “We will reach the depth of the tragic incident and culprits will be taken to task,” he said.Meanwhile, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill stated that a evident investigation will be driven into the pathetic venture and all the attributes will be made public.