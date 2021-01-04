Shoes hurled at Vijayvargiya’s vehicle during BJP’s Kolkata roadshow

Kolkata: During the BJP’s Kolkata roadshow, shoes were thrown at the vehicles of senior leaders Kailash Vijayvargiya and Mukul Roy. The incident took place during a rally held without the permission of the police. The roadshow was led by Vijayvargiya. BJP’s new Kolkata zone observer and former Kolkata mayor Sovan Chatterjee were also present at the roadshow but no shoe was thrown at him.

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh had yesterday said that he would hold a roadshow even though the police had not given permission. A peaceful rally will be held from Khidirpur to the BJP state office in central Kolkata. It is clear from past experience that the police will delay approving BJP programs. A peaceful rally is being organized to welcome Sovan Chatterjee, who has taken on new responsibilities. Dilip Ghosh had told the media that the rally would be held even though the police had not given permission.

