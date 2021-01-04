Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswamy’s convoy vehicle met with an accident; Video surfaces

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palanisamy is continuing his election campaign in various districts. While he was going to Cheranmagadevi from Thoothukudi today, his convoy vehicle met with an accident. The driver was injured. The accident took place on the Thirunelly Thoothukudi National Highway. The accident took place after the CM’s vehicle passed by. The escort vehicle was near the CM’s vehicle.

A car in CM @EPSTamilNadu convoy met with accident, this evening, at Vallanadu near Tirunelveli – Thoothukudi NH. Driver sustained injuries. This happened after the CM car passed. CM is safe. @xpresstn @NewIndianXpress pic.twitter.com/USbZAY6qdu — Vinodh Arulappan (@VinodhArulappan) January 4, 2021

When the chief minister’s car went to Vallanadu in Thoothukudi district, the party members followed his car. Then a car collided with a block in the middle of the road. The oncoming vehicles collided very fast and collided with each other. Police on duty were investigating the crash. The accident is said to have been caused by a cow coming across.

