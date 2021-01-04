Theatres opening in the state; The Department of Health has issued guidelines….Know more!!!

Thiruvananthapuram: The Department of Health has issued Covid norms on what to be followed when theatres are opened in the state.

The Department of Health recommends that no more than 50% of the seats in theatres be occupied by people. The guidelines also say that theaters can be open from 9 am to 9 pm. The show should end at 9 p.m. The directive says that special attention should be paid to closed premises.

The show should be arranged at different times in each hall to avoid crowds in multiplexes. People should be seated in alternate seats. For this, seat mapping should be done. All theatre staff should check and confirm that Covid is negative. Covid standards must be strictly adhered to.