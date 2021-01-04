Xiaomi Mi 10i is all set to launch in India on January 5. Read more!!!

Xiaomi is set to host its first virtual launch event in 2021. The company is all set to launch the Xiaomi Mi 10i in the country tomorrow. A lot of information about the Mi smartphone has come out ahead of the official announcement of the Smart. In addition to the unconfirmed rumors and leaks, Xiaomi has also confirmed some details about the upcoming Mi 10i.

The company says that the upcoming smartphone will an extension of the Mi 10 series and that it will sport a brand new camera sensor. The teaser image of the Mi 10i confirmed it will have a quad-camera setup at the back, arranged in a circular module, with a 108MP primary lens. Speculations are rife that it could be a rebrand of the Mi 10T-Lite 5G smartphone that launched globally in September, but with a few India-specific changes. So ahead of the official event, let’s take a look at the Mi 10i India launch time, specifications, and price.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the smartphone is expected to come packed with a 6.7-inches IPS LCD screen with a 120hz refresh rate and 4820mAh battery paired with fast charging support. One of the biggest highlights of the smartphone will be its 5G compatibility.