Youths are recruiting to terrorist organizations using mobile applications: Report

Pakistan intelligence and terrorist organizations are reportedly trying to recruit Kashmiri youth into terrorist organizations. It has been found that youth are recruiting using mobile applications. Therefore safety activities have been tightened in Kashmir.

Security forces are assessing the growing presence of terrorists in Kashmir after a break. Recently, a few terrorists were killed and terrorist attempts failed. Moreover, the reports of intelligence agencies that Pakistan is constantly trying to send terrorists from across the border to India have also taken serious note of the decision to increase security. It is decided to strictly monitor suspicious movements.

The efforts to eradicate terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir have been intensified since the abrogation of Article 370. Security and surveillance are strong in the area. They are being recruited through cyberspace because they are facing difficulties in direct communication in this situation. The ISI is propagating against the Indian army for recruitment. They are trying to attract the youth to mental terror by creating an anti-military attitude. Recruited after a secret meeting with the youth earlier. But security was tightened and the activities of terrorist organizations were hampered. This is why terrorist organizations are looking for new ways to recruit.