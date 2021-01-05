African swine flu spreads after Covid; Department of Health with warning…

Imphal: African swine flu has been confirmed in Manipur. The swine flu outbreak was reported in the Salung Farm area of Thoubal district and in the Nongmaiching area of Imphal district. State Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Director Dr. Chouba Singh made the announcement.

The area where the disease spread was closed and clean-up operations were carried out. The 10 km radius of the area is being monitored by the health department. Authorities said the situation was under control. People are also advised to be vigilant.

Several areas in Thoubal district have been declared as restricted areas under the Prevention and Control of Animal Infectious Diseases Act. The pig farm in Nongmaiching area of Imphal district has also been declared an infected area. The district administration banned the sale and consumption of pork. The decision is to take strict action against those who violate it.