COVID-19 live updates: Covid cases rises to 5000 range today….

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed for 5615 people in Kerala today. The worst affected districts are Ernakulam 719, Kottayam 715, Pathanamthitta 665, Thrissur 616, Kollam 435, Kozhikode 426, Alappuzha 391, Thiruvananthapuram 388, Malappuram 385, Palakkad 259, Kannur 252, Wayanad 175, Idukki 131 and Kasaragod 58.

Covid-19 was confirmed in the last 24 hours by 2 people from the UK. With this, Covid-19 has so far been confirmed by 41 people who recently came from the UK. Their samples have been sent to NIV Pune for further testing. In 6 of them, the genetically modified virus was detected yesterday.

During the last 24 hours, 61,269 samples were tested. The test positivity rate is 9.16%. A total of 81,60,890 samples have been sent for testing so far, including LAMP and antigen testing.