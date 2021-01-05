DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWS

Covid vaccination will start soon: Health Ministry….

New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry has said that the Covid vaccine will be delivered to the states for distribution within 10 days. Union Health Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan told in a news conference that the government would make an official announcement on the launch of the vaccine soon.

28,000 cold storages are ready for vaccine storage. The vaccine will first be delivered to four major centers across the country. It will initially reach Karnal, Chennai, Mumbai and Kolkata in Karnataka. From there it will be taken to 37 centers.

For those who need to be vaccinated, the process of registering with the app will begin soon. Health workers, soldiers and police officers who worked at the forefront of the Covid defense do not need to register. Top officials say their information is in the possession of the central government.

Meanwhile, ICMR Director General Balram Bhargava told a news conference that the two vaccines approved for emergency use in the country are completely safe and effective.

