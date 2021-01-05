Covid vaccination will start soon: Health Ministry….

New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry has said that the Covid vaccine will be delivered to the states for distribution within 10 days. Union Health Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan told in a news conference that the government would make an official announcement on the launch of the vaccine soon.

28,000 cold storages are ready for vaccine storage. The vaccine will first be delivered to four major centers across the country. It will initially reach Karnal, Chennai, Mumbai and Kolkata in Karnataka. From there it will be taken to 37 centers.

There are 4 primary vaccine stores called GMSD located in Karnal, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata and there are 37 vaccine stores in the country. They store vaccines in bulk and distributes further: Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan pic.twitter.com/XLemvehiH5 — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2021

For those who need to be vaccinated, the process of registering with the app will begin soon. Health workers, soldiers and police officers who worked at the forefront of the Covid defense do not need to register. Top officials say their information is in the possession of the central government.

We are prepared to roll out vaccine within 10 days of emergency use authorisation approvals. The final call will be taken by the government: Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan DGCI gave approval to two vaccines on January 3 pic.twitter.com/g6sWMsX4cG — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2021

Meanwhile, ICMR Director General Balram Bhargava told a news conference that the two vaccines approved for emergency use in the country are completely safe and effective.