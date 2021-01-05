Gulf country reduced renewal fees for labour cards of expats

A gulf country has reduced the renewal fees for labour cards of expats. The Labour Ministry in Oman has announced this.

The ministry also allowed private sector companies hit by coronavirus pandemic to terminate expats employees. The private sector companies hit by the coronavirus pandemic can continue laying off expatriate workers until March 31, 2021.

“Companies) can terminate the services of the expat workers provided all past dues are paid to them and in condition they leave the country. t is permissible to renew the expired cards of establishments and firms which have Omani employees. In return for cutting down the number of working hours (after the expiration of an employee’s stock of paid holidays). This procedure shall take effect, if necessary, till 31 March 2021,” the statement from the Ministry said.