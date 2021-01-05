India ready to buy medium transport aircraft for Air Force…

New Delhi: India has signed a $ 2.5 billion deal to buy medium transport aircraft for the Air Force. India plans to buy 56 C-295 transport aircraft to replace the old Avro-748 aircraft.

The project will be jointly undertaken by Tata Advanced Systems Limited and Airbus Defense & Space as part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat project. As per the agreement, 16 of the 56 aircraft will be manufactured abroad and 40 in India. The Ministry of Defense had said in its annual review report that steps were being taken to obtain financial approval for the manufacture of the aircraft in India and that an agreement to this effect would be signed soon. It is estimated that the C-295 aircraft will also be able to complete the services provided by the N32 aircraft, which are currently part of the Air Force.

Sixteen foreign-made aircraft will be delivered to the Air Force within two years. The agreement stipulates that locally made items must be delivered to the Air Force within eight years. The C-295 is a more efficient aircraft than the N32.