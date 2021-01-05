Indian Man unites with his family after spending 11 yrs in Pakistan jail…Read more!!!

A person who accidentally crossed the border of Pakistan was imprisoned and was released after 11 years.

AP Singh said that Lal was handed over to India by Pakistan through the Attari border on November 17, 2020. . Because, Panwasi Lal’s mental condition was not stable, he did not know his way home, so his family had to go to Amritsar to bring him back home.

The family members said Panwasi Lal had been missing for the last 11 years and they do not have any idea how he reached Pakistan.