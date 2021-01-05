Saudi Arabia opens airspace, land border with Qatar

Saudi Arabia has opened its land and and air space with Qatar. The decision was announced by the Kuwait foreign ministry. Saudi Arabia has closed its borders and imposed a boycott on Qatar around five years ago.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt imposed a diplomatic, trade and travel boycott on Qatar in June 2017. The GCC countries imposed boycott on Qatar accusing that the country supports terrorism and also have ties with Iran .

Kuwait has been mediating between Qatar and four Arab states that launched a boycott in mid-2017. “Based on Sheikh Nawaf’s proposal, it was agreed to open the airspace and land and sea borders between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the state of Qatar, starting from this evening,” Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmad Al-Sabah said on Monday.

HRH Crown Prince: The policy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, is based on a solid approach targeting achieving the ultimate interests of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states and the Arab countries.#SPAGOV pic.twitter.com/5y2obOJ3uY — SPAENG (@Spa_Eng) January 4, 2021

The full deal may be signed on Tuesday at the annual summit of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). The GCC meeting will held at AlUla in Saudi Arabia.