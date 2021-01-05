The final round of the US presidential election is tomorrow….

The final and third phase of the US presidential election will take place tomorrow. Democratic candidate Joe Biden won the first round of popular vote on November 3 and the Electoral College poll on December 14.

But the election process is not over. The lack of a unified election law and the absence of a Central Election Commission have made the US presidential election process so long and complicated. A candidate’s victory or defeat is determined by a majority vote in the Electoral College. Biden Electoral College received 306 votes. Joe Biden will be the most popular president in history on January 20