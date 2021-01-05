Theatres will open by next week: Decision by theatre owners association….

Thiruvananthapuram: It has been decided to open cinema theatres in the state. The decision was taken at a meeting of theatre owners in Kochi. There was a general feeling at the meeting that it would not be beneficial to close theatres for a long time.

Theatres need a week to clean up. After this, with the release of Vijay movie ‘Master’, the theatres will be operational. The government had given permission for the theaters to remain open from today. In the case of Covid, the theatre will take strict security precautions.