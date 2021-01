Theatres will open by next week: Decision by theatre owners association….

Thiruvananthapuram: It has been decided to open cinema theatres in the state. The decision was taken at a meeting of theatre owners in Kochi. There was a general feeling at the meeting that it would not be beneficial to close theatres for a long time.

Theatres need a week to clean up. After this, with the release of Vijay movie ‘Master’, the theatres will be operational.┬áThe government had given permission for the theaters to remain open from today. In the case of Covid, the theatre will take strict security precautions.