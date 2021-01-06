Arab countries lifts blockade of Qatar

4 Gulf countries has lifted the blockade imposed on Qatar. Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain and Egypt had lifted the blockade on Qatar. The full deal was signed on Tuesday at the annual summit of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). The GCC meeting will held at AlUla in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates announced they were ending their air, land and sea boycott of Qatar. The boycott had begun in June 2017, when the four countries accused Qatar of supporting Islamist groups in the region and of having warm ties with Iran. The GCC countries imposed boycott on Qatar accusing that the country supports terrorism and also have ties with Iran .